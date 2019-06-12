Police call on relatives to identify murder victim

File photo

Police are calling on the family of a Belmont man who was shot dead in Maloney on Tuesday night to confirm his identity at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Police sources say they have gotten word the dead man may be Atiba Griffith from Gonzales, Belmont, but have not confirmed his name. They are calling on family to come forward and identify the man’s body.

Police said residents of Church Street saw the man running up a track at about 9.20 pm on Monday. Seconds later they saw two armed men give chase. Police said the man fell and the gunmen then stood over him and shot him several times.

Sources said 25 spent shells have been recovered.

The body of the man was taken to Forensics where an autopsy will be done as soon as he is identified.

The murder toll for the year now stands at 226.