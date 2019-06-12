New UNC senator resigns

NEW Opposition senator Ashvani Mahabir has resigned.

A statement issued by the Opposition Leader’s Office yesterday said Mahabir submitted his resignation letter to UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar last Friday.

Persad-Bissessar accepted his resignation and will advise President Paula-Mae Weekes to revoke his appointment.

The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) said Mahabir resigned for personal reasons, it respects his decision and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Mahabir could not be reached for comment.

Mahabir was appointed a senator on May 15 after attorney Gerald Ramdeen resigned on May 6 after he and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan were charged with conspiracy to engage in money laundering, corruption and misbehaviour in public office.