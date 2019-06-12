Govt offers mediation via mobile units

A mediation mobile unit, launched this morning by the Community Mediation Services Division of the Ministry of the Community Development, Culture and the Arts. Photo by RogerJacob

People can now access mediation services via mediation mobile units, so they can: “Talk it out…not fight it out.”

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and Arts has bought two buses at a cost of $3 million to provide mediation services to people in rural areas who do not have the means to settle disputes in the courts.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry Angela Edwards said mediation is an informal process whereby people who have disputes are assisted by a neutral third party to resolve the issues amicably, where relationships can be retained, and Mediation on Wheels is to help do just that.

Addressing stakeholders yesterday at the launch of the units, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Edwards said 13 years ago the Mediation Division opened its first centre, offering services such as mediation, social work and counselling.

However, Edwards said the services were only available at eight mediation centres across the country.