Family dies in Aranguez fire

Photo courtesy pixabay

The charred remains of three people were found among the debris of a two-storey house which burned down on Samaroo Street West, Aranguez, this morning.

Fire officials said the victims are Shiva Singh, Leela Singh and their son Raj.

Someone reported the fire at about 3 am but when officers arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.

They managed to contain the blaze to the one building.

Fire prevention officers are stll investigating.

More on this as it becomes available.