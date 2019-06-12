Dead iguana photo lands ex-TT footballer in trouble

Photo source: dailyrecord.co.uk

FORMER TT footballer Richard Roy is being investigated by an animal welfare charity in Scotland over claims that he recently killed and ate an iguana.

The Scottish SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) confirmed in a Daily Mail report earlier today that they have been made aware of the photograph and a specialist team of officers is now investigating.

A photograph of Roy appeared, on his wife Cheryl's Facebook page, which showed the former Defence Force striker holding a dead iguana by the tail, at a house in Dundee.

According to the Daily Mail report, "Roy has got six caps for TT, where iguana meat is considered a delicacy. It is often served as a special treat at festivals. The post sparked a furious backlash after she said her husband would be eating it later."

Cheryl was quoted as saying in the report, "People need to mind their own damn business. Far too many people having a lot to say about other people's lives. If you don't like how I live my life, remove yourself, please."

Roy, 31, signed for Scottish Premiership team Hamilton on a four-month contract in August 2016. He made just two appearances and left in January 2017. Later that year he signed for Indian side NEROCA. It is unclear where he's playing now.

According to the report, "Cheryl, a PA at a care home, told the paper that the photo was a "joke" and said she had removed it from her Facebook page after the barrage of complaints."

She said, "If they were upset and if they had said that to me straight away themselves I would have deleted it straight away. Whoever it is that's hiding behind this is not very nice."