Carlista advances to Nat’l Open semis

CARLISTA MOHAMMED advanced to the semi-final round of the women’s singles, in the National Open Tennis Championships, which continued yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Mohammed, the number one ranked player, trounced eighth seed Abigail Jones 6-0, 6-0, in their quarter-final duel.

Also moving on to the semis was fifth seed Trevine Sellier, who eliminated third-seeded Osenyonye Nwokolo 6-3, 7-6(4).

Three of the top four seeds in the men’s singles progressed to the final four. Yesterday, top seed Nabeel Mohammed whipped fifth seed Vaughn Wilson 6-4, 6-3; second seed Akiel Duke brushed aside Praveen Kumar 6-2, 6-0 and fourth seed Keshan Moonasar earned a default win over eighth seed Dunstan Denoon.

Three quarter-final matches were contested yesterday, in the men’s veteran section.

Top seed Richard McLetchie had a walkover victory over Ivor Jack, second seed Dion Auguste registered a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Andy Boyce, and fourth seed Farid Youssef overcame Cliff Meade 6-3, 7-6(6). In the women’s 35-and-over category, Farrah Chautilal hammered Teresa Rosemond 6-0, 6-2 in a round-robin clash.

The Open Tennis Championships will continue today from 5 pm.

Monday’s Results (seeds in brackets) –

Men’s Singles Second Round: Ethan Wong (7) bt Stefon Ramsingh 6-0, 6-0; Krystan Valentine (6) bt Praveen Kumar 7-6(6), 6-1.

Mixed Doubles First Round: Ronald Robinson/Aalisha Alexis bt Nathen Martin/Carissa Rodulfo 6-1, 6-3; Askia Richards/Trevine Sellier bt Lui Chin/Maria Honore 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles First Round: Daniel Youssef/Farid Youssef (7) bt Dunstan Denoon/Che Sanchez 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; Keshan Moonasar/Nkrumah Patrick (8) bt Scott Hackshaw/Ebolum Nwokolo (4) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; Richard Chung/Akiel Duke (1) bt Ronald Robinson/Louis Villaroel (6) by walkover; Nabeel Mohammed/Vaughn Wilson (2) bt Sebastian Sylvester/Jerome Ward (5) 7-6(4), 6-3.