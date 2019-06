Car catches fire in Woodbrook

Police and Fire Services are investigating a fire which destroyed a Frontier in Woodbrook earlier today.

Police and emergency services responded to a report of what was first thought to be a house fire on Alberto Street, but when they got there they found the fire had consumed a white Nissan Frontier with the licence plate TDK 3148.

The fire was doused and the car removed. No one was hurt.