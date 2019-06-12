8-year-old among 3 shot in front school

AN eight-year-old boy is among three people shot near Providence Girls school in Belmont moments ago.

Police are at the scene while the three wounded were taken to hospital. According to sources gunshots were heard near the school, sending panicked students scampering for safety at about 3 pm.

When the smoke cleared eyewitnesses saw a white Toyota Hilux parked on the side of the road, riddled with bullets. The eight-year-old boy and two other people, all of whose names have not been released, were lying on the ground bleeding. More on this as it becomes available.