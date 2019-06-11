Wortman, Wallace win youth triathlon titles

MATTHEW Wortman and Makaira Wallace were crowned champions in the youth 13 to 15 triathlon age group at the Massy Rainbow Cup at Turtle Beach, Tobago, on Saturday.

The athletes in the age group attempted a 375m swim, a 10K ride and a 2.5K run. The field was no match for Wortman as he won in 35 minutes and four seconds (35:04), more than two minutes ahead of his closest challenger. Rowan King was second in 37:18 and Justin Boynes rounded off the top three in 37:46.

Wallace won gold in the girls category in 42:06, just 15 seconds ahead of Imani Bishop and Barbadian Isis Gaskin ended third in 43:09. Athletes also competed in the youth seven to nine and youth ten to 12 age groups. The youth ten to 12 athletes covered the same distance as the 13 to 15 age group competitors and the youth seven to nine athletes completed a 50m swim, a 1K ride and a 500m run. Beginners in the sport of triathlon competed in the Try-A-Tri (375m swim, 10K ride, 2.5K run) featuring people of all ages.

A 5K event closed the day’s activities with Mark London claiming gold in 17:16, Frenchman Clement Briere taking silver in 17:27 and Elvis Turner grabbing bronze in 18:06. Grit Blackman was the first woman to finish in 25:35, Alisha King was second in 27:55 and April Peters snatched third spot in 28:43.

RESULTS

Youth 13-15

Boys

Matthew Wortman - 35:04

Rowan King - 37:18

Justin Boynes - 37:46

Graeme Waithe Toussaint - 38:19

James Castagne-Hay - 39:21

Girls

Makaira Wallace - 42:06

Imani Bishop - 42:21

Isis Gaskin - Barbados - 43:09

Kaya Rankine-Beadle - 44:01

Jorja Jalim - 45:37

Youth 10-12

Boys

Cain Banfield - Barbados - 40:51

Harland Samuel - 41:07

Jacob Cox - 41:08

Ross Wortman - 41:26

Tristan Scott - 41:45

Girls

Jenae-Marie Allum-Pryce - 47:24

Steffi Scott - 49:18

Chelsea Fuller - 52:35

Melania Nanton - 52:52

Cara Phillips - 55:39

Youth 7-9

Boys

Jonmichael Abraham - 10:16

Aiden Nixon - 10:31

Josiah Alexander - 11:38

Sydney Sandy - 12:54

Declan De Freitas - 12:55

Girls

Maleah Butler - 10:19

Gianna Pichery - 10:20

Leah De Freitas - 13:17

Keyanna Robertson-Hambl - 13:21

Dakota Baylis - 13:44

5K Run

Men

Mark London - 17:16

Clement Briere - 17:27

Elvis Turner - 18:06

Curtis Cox - 18:29

Kareem Mason Junior - 18:32

Women

Grit Blackman - 25:35

Alisha King - 27:55

April Peters - 28:43

Kyshelle Isaac - 29:36

Joy Ryan - 30:23

Try-A-Tri

Men

Chris James - 46:38

Kumar Tulsi - 53:51

Kervin Francis - 55:47

Roger Brumant - 57:03

Atibah Babb - 1:02:17

Women

Teheli Sealey - 49:21

Debra Comach - 52:25

Asha Pemberton - 55:54

Anushka Sookdeo - 1:00:03

Jodi Nieves - 1:02:16