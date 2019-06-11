Top seeds advance in men’s singles Nat’l Tennis Championships –

SIX OUT of the eight seeded players, in the men’s singles category, advanced to the quarter-final round of the National Open Tennis Championships yesterday.

Nabeel Mohammed, Richard Chung, Keshan Moonasar, Vaughn Wilson and Dunstan Denoon all needed straight sets to prevail in their respective second round matches, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

But Akiel Duke required three sets to eliminate his opponent Nkrumah Patrick.

Mohammed, the top seed, brushed aside Ebolum Nwokolo 6-0, 6-3, third seed Chung whipped Sebastian Sylvester 6-3, 6-3 and Moonasar, the fourth-ranked player, took care of Jamal Alexis 6-1, 6-4.

Wilson, the fifth seed, hammered Beckham Sylvester 6-1, 6-1 and Denoon cruised past Sanjay Persad 6-0, 6-2.

Second-seeded Duke registered a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Patrick.

A pair of men’s second round singles matches were on last evening’s agenda, as well as fixtures in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The Championship will continue at Tacarigua today from 5 pm.