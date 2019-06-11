Sports journalist Mark Anthony Scott dies

THE LOCAL sports media is in mourning as radio journalist Mark Anthony Scott died yesterday of heart failure, according to his fiancée.

Scott, who was also diabetic, had been hospitalised for a few weeks.

A message from Power102.1 FM, where he had worked for the past year and a half, said: "His contribution is acknowledge and appreciated. We will surely miss him. More information will be presented as confirmed."

Scott previously worked at CCN TV6, I95.5 FM, Street 91.1 FM and Flow Sports.