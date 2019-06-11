So how aboutrepaving Chag main road, CDA?

THE EDITOR: I am not sure what government department to congratulate but I was pleasantly surprised when I went to Maracas Beach on Sunday and noticed most of the road was patched, making the drive a lot easier by not having to keep dodging potholes.

It is not a perfect job but at least it is an improvement for us drivers.

The same can’t be said about the road in Chaguaramas. The Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) repaved the road to Maqueripe but the main road which runs all the way to Island Property Owners Association is awful.

That road has been like that for years and even though the CDA now has new attractions in Chaguaramas encouraging families to come and spend the day, the authorities have not had the road repaired.

I hope sooner than later this road is repaved, making the drive through Chaguaramas once more enjoyable.

GERARD DUVAL, Petit Valley