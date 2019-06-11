Sando progress to U-15, U-17 finals

CLUB SANDO Under-17s are one win from completing the Youth Pro League 2019 League and Cup double, having booked their place in the knockout final with a 3-1 come-from-behind semi-final win over Point Fortin Civic last Sunday.

Darius Douglas (54th, 67th and 80th) scored a second-half hat-trick, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva to guide Sando past Civic, after Ezekiel Kesar (39th) had fired the Point Fortin side in front six minutes from the break.

Angus Eve’s league-winning Sando U-17 outfit must now tackle W Connection in the Richard Fakoory Memorial Youth Pro League Cup this Sunday, (June 16) from 4 pm at Couva.

The Youth Pro League U-17 Cup title presents Connection, last season’s Under-14 and Under-18 Cup winners, with one last chance at finishing with silverware this season, while Sando, last season’s Under-16 winners, can add three titles to their cabinet this season.

Sando earlier booked their place in the U-15 Cup final after coach Cornell Glenn’s bunch executed a surprise 3-0 win over Point Fortin Civic in their semis clash at the Couva venue to join Police FC in the final.

Police edged their Jabloteh U15 counterparts 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the San Juan North Secondary Ground.

Jabloteh U-13s had earlier narrowly escaped North East Stars 3-2 with star forward Lindell Sween (65th) converting from the spot to grab the winner.

Jaden Williams (20th and 47th) had twice levelled North East Stars – his second from the spot – after Thane Devenish (fourth) and Raheem Mohan (29th) had given the league winners Jabloteh the lead.

Jabloteh must face Central FC in the U-13 Cup title match and it could prove a tough challenge for the San Juan outfit after the young “Sharks”, led by a beaver-trick from Micha’el John (who extended his season’s tally to 13) overcame W Connection 5-2 in their semi-final clash.

Jabloteh, last season’s defeated Cup finalists in all three divisions, however, were unable to secure another final spot after their U-17 bunch were defeated 3-0 by Connection.

Jabari Lee (43rd) celebrated his eighth overall goal of the season to open the scoring for the Connection side coached by Brian Williams and Kerry Jamerson, before Nigel Carraby (77th) and Tyrese Collymore (80th) put the contest out of Jabloteh’s reach.

Richard Fakoory Memorial Youth Pro League Cup 2019 Finals (June 16) –

Under-13 Division: San Juan Jabloteh vs Central FC, Ato Boldon Stadium, 10 am.

Under-15 Division: Club Sando vs Police FC, Ato Boldon Stadium, 2 pm.

Under-17 Division: Club Sando vs W Connection, Ato Boldon Stadium, 4pm.