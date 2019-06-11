Police:Teacher refused breathalyser

A 52-year-old teacher at a primary school in La Romaine is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate today charged with refusing to take a breathalyser test.

Police responded to a report of an accident at Ridgewood Gardens near the M2 Ring Road in Golconda, San Fernando, at about 1.30 pm yesterday. A police report said WPC Suruj and PC Sujeet Ramcharan found a white Nissan car crashed between a concrete drain and a galvanised fence. Residents helped the driver, who lives at Barrackpore, out of the car and police found her nearby seated in a van.

The report said she smelled of alcohol and was barely able to walk.

Police took her to the Ste Madeleine Police Station to do the test, but she refused, they said, to blow into it.

PC Sujeet Ramcharan of the Emergency Response Patrol is expected to charge her.