Pensioner drowns during morning swim

A 79-year-old Toco man drowned while going for a swim on Monday morning.

Police said Frederick Bain went to a beach near his home at around 11.30 am but encountered difficulty and did not resurface.

A passerby saw Bain's body floating near the coast.

Police were called and his body was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Centre where an autopsy is expected to be performed.