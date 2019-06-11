Late MP remembered for Central contribution

THE LATE Caroni East MP Manichand “Manic” Ramsaran was praised in the House last Friday for his charity, integrity and contribution to Central Trinidad. Tributes were paid to Ramsaran, who served in the Second Republican Parliament from November 27, 1981 to November 27, 1986, by Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George.

Robinson-Regis quoted much of an earlier statement by the Prime Minister, who recalled that Ramsaran won his seat at the 1981 general election, the first elections Rowley ever contested (for the Tobago West constituency) but lost.

Rowley had described Ramsaran as an astute businessman who never lost touch with those who had won him his wealth. Rowley said he was generous, often donating funds to community groups, sporting events and individuals out of his parliamentary salary. He said the fact that Ramsaran came from a family well known for its business acumen never stopped him from interfacing with ordinary people.

As an MP without a portfolio, he said, Ramsaran was free to engage in an endless stream of community outreaches, and understood the need to organise at the grassroots level.

Robinson-Regis thanked Ramsaran’s family for the sacrifices they made and expressed condolences on his passing. She recalled attending his funeral and being deeply moved by the closeness of his family.

Moonilal pointed out Ramsaran was MP for Caroni East and not West, as the original PNM statement had said. Ramsaran, he said, was known in Central and throughout the country as a colourful character with flair and charisma and as a tough politician. He recalled Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh and himself interacting with Ramsaran while in the sugar union, and, notwithstanding his PNM affiliation, he was easy to approach and they had good social interactions. He said Ramsaran was also a great lover of Indian culture, a community, activist and a social activity and his name will live on by his contribution to charity.

“He has made an indelible contribution to the Central community, particularly and to the nation via his time in the Republic Parliament.”

Annisette-George praised Ramsaran as a man of integrity well known for his selflessness. “He was indeed a faithful servant of our twin-island republic.”

She called on people to emulate his excellent service to country and expressed condolences to his family.