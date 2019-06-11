Khan: Stop stealing former Petrotrin property

The former Petrotrin refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan has urged people to stop stealing from former Petrotrin fields.

He was responding to a question yesterday from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee on who is the security provider for Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, in light of a recent report that the company has lost over $20 million to thieves and saboteurs.

Khan reported the company contracted by Petrotrin's successor companies to provide security services from December 1, 2018 is Amalgamated Security Services, which has been paid approximately $2.8 million a month.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked if the larceny at the installations had been properly reported to the police.

Khan said the thefts have been reported and explained most of the stealing was not at Pointe-a-Pierre, which is fairly well secured and is a gated facility, but at the exploration and production fields, and in particular the Palo Seco/Santa Flora area.

Lee asked if consideration was being given to rehire past security officers with experience in securing Petrotrin sites.

Khan said a six-month contract had been awarded and after this period security services will be re-tendered under three packages: Paria/Guaracara at Pointe-a-Pierre; Petrotrin non-petroleum assets, such as the bungalows, clubs and houses; and a dedicated contract for Heritage Petroleum, focusing primarily onfield operations.

This was difficult to manage, he explained, "because it is so widespread over the entire southwestern peninsula. We would need some community support, which we are working on, and I want to urge the citizens of TT who are involved in this activity ­– desist. You are breaking the law."