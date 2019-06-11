Keshorn throws season best in Finland

Keshorn Walcott

TT's double Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott continued his splendid form this season by bagging a bronze medal in the men's javelin event in a season-best 86.09m throw, at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2019 held earlier today in Turku, Finland.

The 26-year-old Walcott fouled his first and last throws but registered distances of 79.01, 82.21, 86.09 and 79.9. The event was eventually won by Estonia's Kirt Magnus with an effort of 88.32m while 2016 Olympic champion, Thomas Rohler of Germany secured the silver medal with an effort of 86.33m.

After receiving his bronze medal the 2012 Olympic champion, Walcott said, “ I'm satisfied with my throw of 86.09m, I would have liked to throw a bit further but we are working with a very long season (and) it will come at the right time... Now, it's back to training for my next competition which is the Kuortane Games on the 22nd of this month.”

Walcott is in good form thus far in the season after grabbing two gold medals (84.48) in Virrat last week and (81.68m) Kuortane the previous week. He has already qualified for the Lima Pan-Am Games in July where he will be defending his title and the IAAF Doha World Championships in September.