Guyana crowned Udecott T10 champs

Members of the Guyana Jaguars celebrate winning the Udecott T10 tournament final against the North/Tobago team, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Sunday.

GUYANA were crowned champions of the inaugural Udecott T10 Cricket Tournament when the competition concluded at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday night.

Guyana and North/Tobago, the two strongest teams in the four-team tournament, faced off in the final. Batting first, Christopher Barnwell slammed 44 off only 16 deliveries, with three fours and four sixes, to guide Guyana to 130/7 in ten overs. Chandrapaul Hemraj and Anthony Bramble also made valuable contributions, scoring 27 and 25 respectively in their 14-ball innings. Spinner Sunil Narine was the most successful bowler for North/Tobago, grabbing three wickets, but conceded 33 runs in two overs. Fast bowler Rayad Emrit was the next best bowler, taking 2/22 in two overs.

Narine made amends for his expensive spell, belting 44 off just 21 balls opening the innings. Narine, who cracked two fours and four sixes, shared in a 62-run opening partnership with Mario Belcon. However, when Belcon fell for 22 off 18 deliveries in the sixth over, North/Tobago struggled to continue the momentum. Captain Kieron Pollard, batting at number three, scored 25 off 13 balls, but could only get his team to 104/5 in ten overs. Fast bowler Romario Shepherd was the best bowler for Guyana, taking 2/25 in two overs and West Indies fast bowler Keemo Paul snatched 2/14 in two overs.

Windward Islands and South Central played in the third-place playoff before the final. Andre Fletcher slammed 53 off 29 balls with two fours and five sixes to help Windward Islands to 103/5 in ten overs. The other batsmen struggled as the next best batsman was Kavem Hodge with 13 and Mark Deyal snatched 3/16 in two overs for South/Central.

South Central got to 107/3 in 9.3 overs, with Nicholas Sookdeosingh hitting 40 off 21 balls that comprised four fours and two sixes. Kjorn Ottley also helped South/Central to the target with 24 from 15 balls and Alick Athanaze took 2/6 in two overs for Windward Islands.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Final

Guyana 130/7 (10 overs) (Christopher Barnwell 44, Chandrapaul Hemraj 27, Anthony Bramble 25; Sunil Narine 3/33, Rayad Emrit 2/22) vs North/Tobago 104/5 (10 overs) (S Narine 44, Kieron Pollard 25, Mario Belcon 22; Romario Shepherd 2/25, Keemo Paul 2/14) Guyana won by 26 runs

Third Place Playoff

Windward Islands 103/5 (10 overs) (Andre Fletcher 53, Kavem Hodge 13; Mark Deyal 3/16) vs South Central 107/3 (9.3 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 40, Kjorn Ottley 24; Alick Athanaze 2/6) South/Central won by seven wickets