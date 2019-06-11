Gunman on bike shoots, wounds 2 men

ONE of two men shot and wounded on Sunday night by a gunman riding a bicycle in Princes Town is at the San Fernando general hospital.

Police said Dion Walters has multiple gunshot wounds and up to late yesterday was in a critical condition.

According to a report, shortly before 10pm, the man on the bicycle opened fire on a group of people at Sixth Company Circular Road. Walters and another villager, Shakeil Odel, were shot and wounded. The gunman rode off. Walters and Odel were taken to the Princes Town health facility and later transferred to the hospital. Odel was discharged yesterday.

Princes Town police, including PCs Mahabir and Rampersad, visited the scene and searched for the gunman.

No arrest has yet been made.