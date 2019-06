Get ridof PNM

THE EDITOR: My advice to the citizens of this nation is to get the rid of the PNM as soon as possible before it continues to tarnish the image of this country further.

Moreover, a copy of all agreements made by this government with other nations and companies should be obtained by the Law Association and closely examined. It should then move to have them cancelled if found to be not above board.

GA MARQUES via e-mail