Deyalsingh: Don’t sensationalise V’zuelans with HIV, malaria

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has cautioned that the issue of Venezuelans with HIV or malaria should not be sensationalised and all should feel comfortable about accessing testing and treatment.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House yesterday from Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh about a social media post claiming senior staff at the Port of Spain and San Fernando General Hospitals have said many Venezuelans seeking medical attention are HIV-positive or have malaria.

Deyalsingh replied that he has made no secret of the fact that malaria continued to be a source of concern and previously informed the Senate that for 2019, of the 17 cases of malaria there were 16 imported and one local. He said of the 16 cases, 13 are from Venezuela, one from Uganda, one from Guyana and one from Ghana.

"We are treating all cases, as we always do."

On the issue of HIV he said this country has signed on to the United Nations policy of "test all, treat all." He stressed that everyone in TT, "regardless of their status, whether they are a citizen, a resident, a CSME, or migrant, will be tested and will be treated for HIV."

Deyalsingh added: "I want to reiterate that we do not want to drive anybody underground who may have malaria or who may have HIV. They should feel comfortable coming to our facilities and getting tested and treated. We treat as a public health issue...and these matters will be given free of charge to everyone. There should be no discrimination, no stigmatisation and no sensationalism of this public health issue, and Government has taken a proactive stance to deal with it."

Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked if there were sufficient antiretroviral drugs to deal with the situation.

Deyalsingh replied there are enough, since the Government decided two years ago to sign on to the PAHO Strategic Fund, and the country has been saved $78 million, mostly owing to the decreased prices of HIV antiretrovirals.

"And because of that we have more than enough and we can source more than enough to treat anyone, regardless of their citizenship or other status, who has tested (positive) for HIV."

Fyzabad MP Lackram Bodoe asked if the Venezuelan registration process included requesting medical history. Deyalsingh said his ministry has been working with the National Security Ministry from "day one" and those questions were being asked and a database being compiled.

In a separate question, asking Deyalsingh to confirm his statements this country has adequate medical supplies to deal with the growing needs and urgent health demands of Venezuelans, he replied that to treat a Venezuelan with malaria costs only US$4.

He also reported that support has been received in the form of medical supplies, bed nets, two vehicles and IT support from UNHCR and the Inter-American Development Bank.

"So not all the resources are coming from the taxpayers of TT."

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh asked if Venezuelans were being tested for measles and diphtheria, which are endemic in that country.

Deyalsingh said the Venezuelans were being tested for these diseases and "everything else.

"Anything communicable, we are treating them."

He also reported that regional health authorities have been mandated to collect data on all non-nationals.

"You would be surprised how many non-nationals access healthcare services," he said.