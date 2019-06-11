Canada beat TT in closed-door friendly

CANADA defeated TT 2-0 yesterday, in a closed-door football friendly, at the Titan Stadium in Los Angeles, United States, according to a post in the TT Football Association (TTFA) Twitter page.

No information was provided with regards to the goal-scorers, up to press time last evening, while there was no live stream nor television coverage of the game.

This game was a warm-up for both teams, ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will take place in the US, Costa Rica and Jamaica, from Saturday until July 7.

TT will play US, Panama and Guyana in Group D while Canada will face Mexico, Martinique and Cuba in Group A.