Brian Chase Academy beat Trailblazers in North Zone

KUSHIAH KING netted 20 points to guide Brian Chase Academy to a 90-73 victory over Trailblazers on Saturday, in the first game of a double-header in the North Zone Basketball Commission Men’s Division One.

At the Jean Pierre Sports Complex in Mucurapo, King got good support from Chevy London, who scored 19, and Nathan Lewis’ 17.

Juvani Andrews led the way for Trailblazers with 20 while Lazarro Campbell scored 14.

In the day’s other fixture, Straker Nets got past Defence Force 97-84.

Sadiki Guerra hit 23 for Straker Nets while Colin Flemming chipped in with 14. Veteran Steven “Lighter” Lewis had a game-high 31 for the Army-Coast Guard combination. Kerry McMillan was also among the scorers for Defence Force with 15.