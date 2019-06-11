Bail for 3 cops charged with misbehaviour and intimidation

Three police officers assigned to the Chaguanas CID appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate this afternoon to face charges of misbehaviour in public office, when they allegedly assaulted and unlawfully detained a central businessman last week.

The officers Ag Sgt Ramgoolan Deosaran, PC Anton Sampson and PC Inshan Khan appeared before magistrate Marissa Gomez in the Port of Spain First court to face the charges.

The trio was jointly charged with misbehaviour in public office by assaulting Koon Ori Narine with intent to rob him and unlawfully detain him against his will, last Thursday at Bank Village, Carapichaima.

Deosaran was charged separately for intimidating Narine when he went to the Professional Standards Bureau to assist in investigations against the officers and misbehaving in public office by demanding $10,000 from Narine.

All charges were laid indictably and the officers were not called upon to plead. The officers' attorney Taradath Singh requested bail with surety and asked Gomez to be mindful of his clients' years of service.

The police prosecutor said while he would not object to bail with surety, certain stipulations must be agreed upon.

Deosaran's brother Shane, Sampson's father-in-law Norbert Alexander and Khan's wife all served as sureties for the accused.

Deosaran was granted bail with a surety in the sum of $250,000 for all four charges, while Sampson and Khan were each granted $150,000 each.

The men are also required to surrender their passports to the Chaguanas Police Station and are expected to report every Wednesday to their nearest police station.