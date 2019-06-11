“An Ode to his creative genius” launched

A cross section of those gathered at Tuesday's launch of the Tobago Schools Art Festival 2019 at the Penthouse of the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

Thirty-eight schools across Tobago will participate in this years’ Tobago Schools Art Festival 2019.

The Tobago Schools Art Festival 2019 scheduled to run from June 7 to June 26 was launched on Tuesday at the Penthouse of the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

In giving a synopsis, Senior Multicultural Coordinator at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Education, Innovation and Energy, Rennison Quashie said that the Arts Festival is a vision emanating from the Division and forms part of the Assembly’s vision to use cultural arts as a vehicle to drive, among other things, social change through positive behavioural undertakings, alternative industry in a rapidly changing economic and employment regimen as well as cultural transitioning and preservation to succeeding generations.

“The Schools Arts Festival seeks to fulfil the Division’s directive to provide a forum whereby he students of Tobago will gain cultural experiences that will assist in their holistic development,” he said.

This years’ event is themed Winston Bailey Dr- The Shadow “An Ode to his creative genius”, and according to the Senior Multicultural Coordinator, will showcase the works of the cultural icon, whose musical exploits and works transcends race, culture, creed and class.

“Intrinsically woven in his work is that common cultural thread that, once understood, lends itself readily to reflect and add meaning to every aspect of our socio-political, religious, economic and academic life.

“Dance, theatre, drama and music finds a rich vein of commonality in the works of Dr Bailey. Consequently, harmony in harmony in representation and dynamics in expression of this cultural matrix, are all resident in the works of the Mighty Shadow,” Quashie said.

The preliminaries of the competition will be held at different centres throughout the island from June 7, while the Grand finals is carded for the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on July 2.

To date, eight, Early Childhood Care and Education Centres, 29 Primary schools and one Secondary school have been registered.