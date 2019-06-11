AG: TT to ‘face the music’ at FATF meeting

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says the country will “face the music” as he attends a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Sunday.

He made the announcement while piloting debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Financial Institutions, Securities and Insurance) Bill.

“We will be called upon. I, as the representative for the Government, will be required to attend before the ICRG (International Co-operation Review Group), and we will have to be assessed by the FATF to see where we are on our action plan, where we are on our implementation of technical compliance, (and) how we have performed on our immediate outcomes.”

He reported the meeting will be held in Orlando, US and the recommendations from the ICRG will go before the plenary group from Wednesday to Friday.

“And TT will be at the table with 190 countries of the world watching as to whether we have achieved what we can. And...this is of serious import, because we will be the first country to come to the end of the railroad.”

He reported last week TT had its review by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force.

“We can’t speak publicly or prematurely as to what that review came in. But I am going to say that TT can expect to be very pleased at the work this Government has done and when those results are capable of being published, after the technical compliance and quality and consistency issues happen, the country will be, by way of publication, in a much better position.”

Al-Rawi recalled when he appeared before the Joint Review Group in April and he sat with the TT team across a room of assessors from the World Bank, Mexico, Spain, US, England and France, the FATF read out TT newspaper articles to them.

“They read out the comments of the Opposition to us. And...I had the obligation, with a straight face, to try and explain to the international assessors, ‘Don’t take on the UNC too seriously.’”

He said the TT team was told the Opposition was condemning laws against civil asset forfeiture, explaining one’s wealth and non-profit organisations.