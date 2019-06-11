AG: Rise in murders due to ‘migration issues’

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says an increase in crime and murders has been reported due to this country's migration situation.

He was piloting debate on the Bail (Amendment) Bill in the Senate Tuesday.

He said the country is grappling with an economic migration issue with its Venezuelan neighbour, something the Government was attempting to manage.

"It is a fact, having spoken with the Commissioner of Police today (Tuesday) that we have had a serious uptick in certain types of the crime as a result of immigrant issues. The Commissioner can speak to that for himself. But suffice it to say that the numbers of murders have been noticed to have risen as a result of some our migration issues. I am not talking only about Venezuela, I am talking about other positions."

In Parliament on Monday National Security Minister Stuart Young said Venezuelan migrants were not the major source of crime and accused the Opposition of promoting xenophobia after asking questions about Venezuelans with HIV and malaria and about a reported increase in robberies involving Venezuelans.