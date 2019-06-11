$50,000 bail for ganja charge

A MARABELLA man has been granted $500,000 bail by a Mayaro magistrate on a charge of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Anthony Edwin, 26, appeared in the Mayaro Magistrates Court yesterday and was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 or a cash alternative of $150,000. Edwin was represented by attorney Shirvani Ramkissoon. A statement from the police said the E-999 Command Centre received a call on June 8 which led to an Emergency Response Patrol unit stopping the driver of a grey Mazda 6 sedan along the Naparima Mayaro Road, in the vicinity of Cedar Grove Road. Police allegedly found 32 packets of marijuana with a total weight of 33 kilogrammes, hidden in the trunk of the vehicle. The drug has an estimated local street value of $330,000. No one else was arrested during the exercise.