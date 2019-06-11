3 held in Barataria robbery

Three men from Laventille and Belmont were arrested when the car their was intercepted by police.

Police said they received information that three suspected bandits were travelling in a white Nissan Tiida at around 6.20 pm along the Eastern Main road Barataria.

Police stopped the men, two of whom were aged 18 and 19 from Noriega Lane, Laventille, and another 18-year-old from Belmont.

On searching the car police found three cell phones, a purse and a Chinese chopper in the back seat.

They were arrested and taken to the Arouca Police Station in relation to a robbery minutes earlier in Arouca.