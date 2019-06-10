Young: V’zuelans not major cause of crime

National Security Minister Stuart Young. FILE PHOTO

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has accused the Opposition of a plot to promote xenophobia towards Venezuelan migrants.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House yesterday from Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh on what measures had been implemented to address the increase in robberies involving Venezuelans.

Young replied: "There is a very disturbing occurrence from those members on the other side. There is no doubt in our minds whatsoever (that) what they are promoting is xenophobia."

He said yesterday morning in his meeting with the heads of national security he told them, "There is a specific plot by certain persons...."

Naparima MP Rodney Charles stood on standing order 48:6 (imputing improper motives), but Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George allowed Young to continue.

Young pointed out three of the four urgent questions yesterday afternoon were about Venezuelans.

"The Venezuelans are not the major cause of crime in TT," he said, adding that one of the issues at the heads of national security meeting was how to deal with continued suggestions that Venezuelans are the source of all crime.

"We are also targeting human trafficking and those elements of organised crime, and we are also targeting those elements who may be involved in criminal activities and are of a Venezuelan nationality. But they are not the only ones involved in crime."