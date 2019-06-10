West: Big Yard probe progressing

File photo: Friends comfort 80 years Olive Carke the great grandmother of 14 year old Naomi Nelson who was shot and killed by police at Big Yard Road, Carenage, two men was also killed by police in the incident which has infuriated the residents of the area. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

POLICE Complaints Authority (PCA) chairman David West on Monday told Newsday that its investigation into the Big Yard, Carenage shooting is progressing, but opted to keep the exact details close to his chest. “The investigation has been going on and we are still investigating the matter.”

Newsday asked if he’d like to list any mileposts as to how the investigation was going, such as if witness statements had been lodged.

West said, “It’s progressing, that’s all I could say. I don’t want to give away too much. It’s an investigation.”

On May 3, a shootout between police and men at Big Yard resulted in the deaths of two men (Kareem "Baldwin" Roberts, 27, and Keron "Frosty" Eve, 30), plus schoolgirl Naomi Nelson, 14, caught in the crossfire by a bullet that hit her in the back of the head. Three people were wounded. From this incident, two men (Dequan Dyall, 21, and Christian Eve, 31) are now on trial at Port of Spain magistrates’ court charged with shooting at the police.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has appointed an officer to do an investigation, but left Nelson’s relatives despondent by saying the results of ballistics tests to show whose gun had fired the fatal bullet could take as long as six years. The PCA is doing an investigation independent of that of the police.

Otherwise, West said the PCA will hold its latest community outreach meeting at the Exodus Panyard, Tunapuna, on Thursday at 6 pm.