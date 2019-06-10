Team to look at Fire Service priority areas

National Security Minister Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says he intends to set up a committee to look at prioritising concerns by the Fire Service.

Young was responding to a question in the House on Friday on complaints by Second Division officers regarding dilapidated office space and the non-functioning and inadequate equipment.

He replied that in order to improve and upgrade the physical conditions of accommodation the ministry has embarked on a programme of refurbishment of all fire stations across TT, commencing with the Wrightson Road Fire Station.

“Additionally, the TT Fire Service and the Ministry of National Security have been working assiduously towards repairing non-functioning equipment as well as purchasing new equipment, as required,” he said.

He said he intends to set up a committee with First and Second Division officers and the ministry to prioritise areas for work with the limited funds available. “To ensure our firemen and women get what they need in accordance with their priorities.”

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked why it was taking so long for the ministry to realise there is a problem with dilapidated equipment.

Young replied that in times when there was oil at US$100 a barrel “those on the other side” spent $6.9 million to remove fire tenders that went into drains. He said the former administration also attempted to build a fire station but could not keep the signage up when opening the station.

“If we as an administration had the type of monetary resources that those on the other side had in 2015, I can assure the population we would have done a lot more for the Fire Service in TT,” he said.