Monday 10 June 2019
Skirt, bra found near bones in Los Bajos

ESTATE police working with Heritage Petroleum, formerly Petrotrin, stumbled on the skeletal remains believed to be those of a woman in one of its field roads near Los Bajos, southwest Trinidad.

Police said at about 9 am, Amalgamated Security Services guards saw the bones about 50 metres away from a pumping jack in a forested area. Nearby were a brassiere and a knee-length pleated skirt.

Police from Santa Flora and Homicide Bureau Region III were contacted as well as a district medical officer who later ordered the removal of the remains.

Police were unable to say how long the bones had been there. They are treating the discovery as a murder and are calling on the public to help them solve the crime.

Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279).

