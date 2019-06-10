Skirt, bra found near bones in Los Bajos
ESTATE police working with Heritage Petroleum, formerly Petrotrin, stumbled on the skeletal remains believed to be those of a woman in one of its field roads near Los Bajos, southwest Trinidad.
Police said at about 9 am, Amalgamated Security Services guards saw the bones about 50 metres away from a pumping jack in a forested area. Nearby were a brassiere and a knee-length pleated skirt.
Police from Santa Flora and Homicide Bureau Region III were contacted as well as a district medical officer who later ordered the removal of the remains.
Police were unable to say how long the bones had been there. They are treating the discovery as a murder and are calling on the public to help them solve the crime.
Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279).
Reply to "Skirt, bra found near bones in Los Bajos"