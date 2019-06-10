Sat to DPP: Hold off on sedition charges

SDMS secretary general Sat Maharaj leaves the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, with his attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj,SC.

ATTORNEYS for controversial leader of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) leader Satnarayan Maharaj have written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asking him to hold his hand on the laying of any sedition charge against their client until the court decides on a constitutional claim challenging the lawfulness and constitutionality of certain provisions of the Sedition Act Chapter 11.04.

Maharaj’s lead attorney in his constitutional claim, which came up for hearing before Justice Frank Seepersad in the Port of Spain High Court, told the judge of the letter sent to the DPP.

Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, who represents the SDMS and Central Broadcasting Services Ltd (CBSL), says he expects a favourable response from the DPP, but if he receives none, his team will file a conservatory order which will seek to restrain the DPP from instituting sedition charges against Maharaj and CBSL.

In their claim, Maharaj and CBSL are challenging sections 3, 4 and 13 of the act, claiming they are vague, uncertain and therefore illegal. Section 3 sets out what is considered a seditious act, while Section 4 sets out the particulars of the offences and Section 13 deals with search warrants.

Maharaj and CBSL, of which he is the managing director, claim their rights to enjoyment of property, freedom of thought and expression, freedom of the press and to express political views, among others, are being infringed by the legislation, which they are seeking to have the High Court strike down as “undemocratic.”

Maharaj and CBSL are also represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Kavita Roop-Boodoo and Rhea Khan.