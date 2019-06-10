Rain spoils West Indies World Cup match

Sheldon Cottrell, right, celebrates during a previous match.

THE West Indies match against South Africa at the International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup was abandoned at Southampton in England, today.

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, troubled the South African batsmen early getting the wicket of Hashim Amla for six and Aiden Markram for five. Unfortunately with South Africa on 29/2 after 7.3 overs batting first, rain stopped play and the players never returned to the field. West Indies lie fifth in the standings among the ten teams with one win, one loss and one no result.

West Indies will play against England at the same venue, on Friday.