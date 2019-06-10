New ferry due to leave Spain on Thursday

File photo: NIDCO’s Chairman Herbert George, left, shakes hands with Allister Khan, local captain aboard the Galleons Passage following its second trial run to Tobago last September.

The Jean De La Valette (JDLV) fast ferry is expected to arrive in TT by the end of June.

That's the word from chairman of the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) Herbert George.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, George said the vessel is expected to leave Spain on Thursday.

“It was supposed to have weighed anchor today (Monday). It has not yet done so. In fact, they have sent us a three-day forecast. Based on the information sent to us, the windspeed for the next few days (June 10 to 14), the wind speed on those days will be 41 knots average. On Thursday, it will be 36 and on Friday it would be 27," he said.

"That translates to a wave height of five metres.

"So what they are saying here is that they are waiting it out. Thursday is when they would weigh anchor and commence the journey.

“Because of the wave height along the route, they have decided to just hold on weighing anchor until the wind dies down, and that would happen on Thursday."

George said from Spain the vessel will go to the Cape Verde Islands for a bunkering stop and then cross the Atlantic to Trinidad.