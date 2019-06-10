New contract needed to complete Mayaro Library

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Stuart Young has reported that the Mayaro Public Library is 95 per cent complete but requires a new contract after the last contract was terminated in February.

Young was responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Friday.

He explained the library was being built through two major construction contract awards, the first being awarded to SWACO Construction Ltd on September 20, 2011, at a cost of $19,186,970 plus VAT. The initial contract was a design-build package which began on November 14, 2011. “This contract was terminated in 2015 for non-performance,” Young said.

The minister said the following companies were retained for their respective consultancy services: architectural consultant Co-rd Ltd which was awarded a contract on December 5, 2014, at a cost of $465,837 plus VAT, and engineering consultant RM Engineering Ltd which was also awarded a contract on December 5, 2014, at a cost of $670,950.40 plus VAT.

Young said on September 30, 2014, Southern Exploration and Production Company Ltd was awarded a new contract to complete work on the library at a cost of $15,478,280.40 plus VAT.

“This second construction contract was, however, terminated with effect from February 7, 2019,” he said.

The minister said the total cost of construction to date, under both contracts, is $33,342,646.74. A new contract for completion is necessary and it is estimated that $6.9 million will be required to bring the project to completion, he said.

“Upon completion, the Mayaro Public Library will be a two-storey high, pre-engineered structure with secured car parking, access ramps for the differently-abled and specialised library and information areas. The ground floor has been repurposed for rental accommodation and the first floor for public library services,” Young said.