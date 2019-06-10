Migrants asked about diseases

File photo: Venezuelans smile as they walk into the Achievors Banquet Hall at Duncan Village in San Fernando to register. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

MIGRANTS to TT will be asked about any contagious illnesses they may be suffering from, in a new form being added to the Immigration Act, under the Immigration (Amendment) Regulations 2019 laid in the House of Representatives last Friday by Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

The paper, Form 17A, asks personal details and has an annex 2, medical history, to be filled out by an applicant and his/her child/dependent.

“Are you suffering from any illness?” asks the form, also requesting details if the reply is positive.

It gets specific. “Have you ever suffered from any of the following: Malaria, Yellow Fever, Tuberculosis, Measles, Cholera?”

The form asks if the applicant has suffered from typhoid, jaundice or chronic cough or been vaccinated against yellow fever; measles, mumps, rubella; diphtheria or polio.

“Are you now or have you ever suffered from any other chronic illness?” the form asks, adding, “Please state any medication(s) you are currently taking.”

Otherwise, Newsday had sought an official comment on a viral thread on Facebook by a woman claiming a nurse had told her six out of every ten Venezuelans visiting Port of Spain General Hospital has HIV, while others have malaria.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he was between a Cabinet committee and the House, so was too busy to take a query but told Newsday to e-mail it to his ministry’s corporate communications officer. There has been no response as yet

In the House, Deyalsingh said the health system has enough antiretroviral drugs against HIV to treat anyone requesting them, regardless of their nationality.