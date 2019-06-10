Le Hunte: TT can earn millions

Robert Le Hunte at the chambers' conference day 1 - Energy Efficiency and Renewables conference and tradeshow. Photo: Jeff K Mayers

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said TT could save and earn vital revenue if it were to conserve some of the natural gas it uses.

He made this point when he addressed the opening session of the Energy Chamber's Renewable Energy Conference 2019 at the Hilton Trinidad. He told his audience that while this country is "late to the dance" in terms of energy conservation, "We have not missed the boat."

He explained that conserving ten per cent of the natural gas TT currently uses will see the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) saving $100 million per annum. Should this gas be sold on the international market, Le Hunte said, "We could earn an additional $200 million per annum, amounting to a total of $300 million per annum."

He compared TT's "renewed focus" on energy conservation to the West Indies' efforts to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England – and was confident that "we will win the World Cup."

A Cabinet committee established to develop a national energy conservation and energy efficiency action has a three-month time frame to complete its work, Le Hunte said, adding that once complete, "The plan will be executed and not collecting dust on a shelf somewhere."

His ministry is working with other multilateral agencies on energy conservation and efficiency projects, he said, disclosing that TTEC has been incorporating LED lighting on a phased basis into the national electricity grid, replacing older and less efficient lights. The north- and southbound lanes of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the C3 Complex in Corinth and the Rienzi Kirton Highway in San Fernando, near the San Fernando General Hospital, are among places where this lighting has been installed.

While mankind has had a love affair with fossil fuels for centuries, Le Hunte said it is clear today that this relationship cannot be sustained without doing irreparable damage "to ourselves and the planet that we call home."

BPTT president Claire Fitzpatrick said the company is committed to helping TT achieve its renewable energy targets. Saying BPTT is seeking ways to improve its own efficiency, Fitzpatrick explained that this focus is good for the environment and and also good business.

"The less energy we use to run our operations means the more gas to send to the petrochemical and LNG markets."

Fitzpatrick added that ordinary citizens, state-owned and private companies must play their part if TT is to "meet both its global role and improve the prosperity of the country."

Energy Chamber president and CEO Dr Thackwray Driver said there is a growing interest in renewable energy in TT, though energy conservation is an area which TT lags behind much of the rest of the Caribbean.

But Driver said, "I think we have the potential to advance quickly if we make the right choices."