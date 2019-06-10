Father of two shot and killed

A BICHE man was shot and killed outside his home while his wife and two children were watching television indoors on Saturday night.

Dead is Johnathan Romain, 30, of Cunapo, Southern Main Road.

Police said, at about 7 pm Romain was watching television with his family when three men in a green car called out to him. He walked outside the house.

The men told Romain they were experiencing mechanical problems and wanted help.

When he walked towards the car, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him. The men then drove off. Neighbours who heard the gunshots and the screams of the wife and children called the police.

Romain was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre where he was declared dead.