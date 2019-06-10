Devant wants info on Dragon Gas deal

Devant Maharaj

Former government minister Devant Maharaj is challenging the National Gas Company’s decision to deny him certain information on the Dragon Gas deal between TT and Venezuela.

Maharaj filed a judicial review claim after he was denied a freedom of information request he made on December 18.

In it, Maharaj asked for, among a list of things, copies of all agreements, memoranda of understanding and/or contracts between Venezuela’s state-owned gas company, Petróleos de Venezuela, and the TT Government and/or NGC.

He also wanted to know whether the TT Government and/or NGC obtained legal advice on the potential of international impact/sanctions as a result of the gas deal with Venezuela; copies of documents on the cost of the construction of the pipeline and who will be paying for it; the procurement process for coming to the deal; and the cost per unit of gas TT was obliged to pay.

In February the NGC wrote to Maharaj saying all his requests for documents had been refused, and in April, in response to a pre-action protocol letter, told him it had not failed to consider the public interest factors under Section 35 of the Freedom of Information Act.

Maharaj’s application to have the decision reviewed by the court was granted on Friday by Justice Mira Dean-Armorer in the San Fernando High Court.

Maharaj is represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Alvin Pariagsingh and Che Dindial. Attorney Kerwin Garcia and Vishma Jaisingh appeared for the NGC.