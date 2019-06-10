Calypso Fiesta to attract younger people

GENERAL manager of Calypso Fiesta Ltd, Lennox London, said the hosting of this annual festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy next year is an opportunity to rebrand and improve the show to make it more attractive to younger audiences.

Skinner Park has been home to Calypso Fiesta since 1974. It has also been home to the chutney/soca competition for the past 24 years, but Southex promoter George Singh said he has had no consultation with anyone in authority about his show.

At a news conference last week to announce a $150 million upgrade of the park, plans to shift the semi-final leg of the national calypso competition was also revealed. London said the decision is not yet cast in stone as final discussions are still pending.

“We are looking at it, at the specifications, to see how we set up the infrastructure.” The proposal is to hold the show on the paved car park area, not indoors, to avoid damage to the playing field.

He said a site visit was done, “but we have to go back to visit to draw a plan to see how best we fit the stage, taking into consideration the traditional people who have been coming to Skinner Park for years standing in front of the stage.

“For the aged people who like to sit on the stands, we will have to set up bleachers, so we want to start the planning early.”

London said overall the academy venue has potential.

“I think this is a good opportunity for TUCO (Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation) to maximise control of the show. The new venue gives us an opportunity to restructure and make it more attractive to the younger people.”

PRO of TUCO, Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall, agreed.

“This is going to be a test. Since 1974 we have been at the park, so another venue has not been tested. This is the only alternative venue in the south and we wanted to keep the show in the south. But we are still looking at it,” Kommanda said.

Singh on the other hand said prior to the news conference, which included Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, the two MPs for San Fernando East and West, Randall Mitchell and Faris Al-Rawi, Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, he was told by one of the providers that he was being allowed to use Skinner Park next year for his show.

“So, I was a bit surprised by this announcement but I plan to have a conversation before the end of the week with either Al-Rawi, the mayor or the National Carnival Commission.”