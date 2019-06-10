Belmont man killed walking home from work

Police are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old Belmont man who was shot and killed while walking home from work on Monday.

Police said Akido O'Garro was walking along a stairway from Belmont Valley Road to Seraneau Road at around 4.18 pm when a man sitting at the top of the stairs pulled out a gun and shot O'Garro once in the forehead before running away.

O'Garro fell down the steps and died. Residents heard the gunshot and called the police.

Belmont police and members of the Homicide Bureau Region 1 went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared O'Garro dead.

Police believe he was killed as a reprisal.