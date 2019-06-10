Aspiring Venezuelan lawyer hopes for job

Venezuelan national Odalis Jimenez, 21, waits to register at the Achievors Banquet Hall in Duncan Village, San Fernando. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

AN ASPIRING lawyer and a former businesswoman were among the hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants waiting to register last week at Achievors Banquet Hall in Duncan Village and they openly thanked TT for its hospitality.

Odalis Jimenez, 21, told Newsday she was a fourth-year law student at the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho university. She had just over one year to complete her studies but with the country facing extreme hardships, the university closed its doors some months ago. She worked in a hospital while pursuing her studies, Jimenez said.

“I am hoping to one day return and complete my studies. Because I worked in a hospital, I am thinking about becoming a nurse. I have the experience. You cannot get anything in Venezuela, things are tough,” Jimenez said.

She is not married or has any children. Her main goal is to complete the registration and get a job to help her family.

Jimenez said: “I am waiting here since 3 am. There are a lot of people, but the lines are moving. I want to send things to my family. Medicine is hard to get; food is a major problem. A small chicken costs about TT$250.”

She thanked TT for giving Venezuelans the opportunity to live and work for up to a year.

Registration was closed at the three centres on Wednesday, in observance of Eid ul-Fitr. But the holiday did not stop the migrants from camping outside the compound in San Fernando.

Erlismar Era arrived at 4 am on Thursday and up to 10 am was still waiting to register.

“The lines are moving fast. I am number 435. Some people were waiting here since yesterday (Wednesday). I operated a liquor mart in Tucupita for many years. Things got so bad that I had to close it down. Now, I am working in a bakery in TT. I am glad to be here and work. I do not work in bars,” Era said.

Two tents were pitched outside the centre and Good Samaritans including a team from Direct TV in Chaguanas dropped off food items as they waited.

Children, including babies, accompanied their parents who anxiously waited to register.

Three-month-old Mariana Arzolay cooed in the arms of her mother, Mirine, 26, as they waited under a tent. The mother of three and her family have been in the country for the past month hoping for betterment.

The two-week amnesty drive ends on Friday.