Alexander sets national record at Junior Champs

JAMAAL Alexander set a new national record, in the boys Under-20 hammer throw, as the NGC/NAAATT (National Gas Company/National Association of Athletic Administrations) Junior Championships ended yesterday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Alexander, representing Toco Tafac, had a best effort of 34.62 metres, bettering the previous mark of 31.44 metres which was set by Allister Joseph on August 31 (Independence Day) 1980.

Geion Washington, of Kaizen Panthers, was the other competitor in the event and his best was 24.52 metres.

Only one athlete reached a qualifying standard for the Pan Am Junior Championships, which will take place in San Jose, Costa Rica from July 19-21.In the girls Under-20 200 metres, Ayla Stanisclaus of RSS Phoenix won in a time of 23.42 seconds, below the standard time of 23.60.

Akilah Lewis of Concorde was second in 24.03 and Leah Bertrand of Simplex was third in 24.41.

The NGC/NAAATT Juvenile Championships will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium this coming weekend.