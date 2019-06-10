‘Buju’ shot dead in Diego Martin

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old Diego Martin man after he was gunned down this morning.

Police said Sebastien Julien aka 'Buju' was at Unity Road, Rich Plain, at around 11.25 when he was shot several times by gunmen.

Residents heard the gunfire and on checking, saw him bleeding in a garage.

Members of the Western Division Task Force along with members of the Homicide Bureau Region 1 went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Julien dead at the scene.