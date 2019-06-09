Venezuelans flock to Tobago to avoid long lines

OVER 200 Venezuelans arrived in Tobago at the Caroline Building in Scarborough just after noon on Sunday to get away from the tedious registration process in Trinidad.

Newsday understands the group arrived on the Cabo Star cargo ship while others used the domestic airbridge. One man told Newsday he will be returning to Trinidad after he registers. Many were turned back because they were unable to provide copies of orignal documents.

Around 1pm, heavy showers sent those lined up outside scampering for shelter as inside the building was already full. By about 5pm, registration closed for the day so several of the migrants made themselves comfortable under and old shed opposite to sleep.

This is the first time the Tobago station registered so many Venezuelans in one day. During the past nine days there were no long lines or rush.

Up to Saturday, 221 Venezuelans had registered in Tobago. ACP Ansley Garrick told Newsday the influx was expected within the last week of registration. He said Tobago police are not concerned, and increased patrols in the area will continue.