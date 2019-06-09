Unidentified man found dead in Woodbrook

File photo

POLICE are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who was found dead on Alberto Street, Woodbrook early Sunday.

Residents heard a commotion at about 5 am, and when they checked they found a man lying on the side of the road. He was unresponsive. The man looked as though he had been beaten.

Police and emergency services were called and the man was declared dead on the scene.

The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done once he is identified.