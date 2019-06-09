Ramesh for forum on freedom of information

THE Media Association of TT (MATT) will host a public education forum on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) on June 15 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Hotel Normandie, St Ann’s.

According to a media release, MATT said the forum was conceived weeks ago as an information-sharing, interactive session for journalists, other members of civil society and the public. MATT said it will facilitate this information-sharing forum with the public on a matter that is at the heart of journalism—access to information in the public interest.

The architect of the legislation Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC, will be the feature speaker with guest speakers Rishi Maharaj of EquiGov Institute and Christopher Sieuchand, a partner at the law firm of MG Daly and Partners. The Q&A will be led by Afra Raymond.

“There has been increased activity involving the FOIA recently and amendments tabled in Parliament last Friday, heighten interest in the Act. The various experiences of journalists who utilise freedom of information requests will be extremely useful in furthering our collective understanding of the Act and the proposed amendments. Members will also benefit from the experiences of others” the release stated.

The forum is open to all for a nominal fee of $50 and free to all MATT members. MATT will also renew and register those capable of joining MATT